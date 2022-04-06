Strict Covid-19 controls have caused huge disruption in China’s financial hub Shanghai. Photo: AFP
US embassy says it’s taking concerns over Covid-19 controls ‘directly’ to Chinese officials
- Quarantine, mass testing, possible family separation among issues being raised by ambassador and other diplomats in China, according to statement
- ‘We are actively working with and assisting our citizens experiencing disruptions, particularly in Shanghai and Jilin,’ it says
