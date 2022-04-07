US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday discussed the consequences China could face if it gets caught aiding Russia in the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: senior US diplomat says if China aids Russia, it could face similar sanctions

  • Wendy Sherman, No 2 at State Department, cites sanctions on Vladimir Putin: ‘It gives President Xi … a pretty good understanding of what might come his way’
  • While partners with Moscow, she says of Beijing officials, ‘we’ve all seen indications that they are conflicted somewhat’

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 5:31am, 7 Apr, 2022

