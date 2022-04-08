A completed resolution vote tally to affirm Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council is displayed during a General Assembly meeting on Thursday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: UN General Assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
- China opposed the move to unseat Russia from the Human Rights Council after atrocities were uncovered in Bucha; the resolution passed 93-24 with 58 abstentions
- Russia is the second country, after Libya, to have its membership rights stripped at the Human Rights Council
Topic | Ukraine war
