A completed resolution vote tally to affirm Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council is displayed during a General Assembly meeting on Thursday. Photo: AP
A completed resolution vote tally to affirm Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council is displayed during a General Assembly meeting on Thursday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

Ukraine war: UN General Assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body

  • China opposed the move to unseat Russia from the Human Rights Council after atrocities were uncovered in Bucha; the resolution passed 93-24 with 58 abstentions
  • Russia is the second country, after Libya, to have its membership rights stripped at the Human Rights Council

Topic |   Ukraine war
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 1:49am, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A completed resolution vote tally to affirm Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council is displayed during a General Assembly meeting on Thursday. Photo: AP
A completed resolution vote tally to affirm Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council is displayed during a General Assembly meeting on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE