More than 10 per cent of Sri Lanka’s US$1.3 billion tea exports went to Russia before the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka and other developing countries count cost of Ukraine war

  • Russia’s invasion and resulting sanctions are driving up fuel, cooking oil and food prices
  • Tourism in many of these countries also looks to set to suffer, just as the sector was hoping for recovery after pandemic restrictions ease

Laura Zhou
Updated: 9:00am, 10 Apr, 2022

