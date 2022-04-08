US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei on Sunday but postponed her trip after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images
China warns US a Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan would cross a red line
- In rare direct response to an American trip to the self-ruled island, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Washington would ‘bear the consequences’
- The House Speaker was expected to arrive in Taipei on Sunday but her travel plans have been postponed by Covid-19
Topic | US-China relations
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei on Sunday but postponed her trip after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images