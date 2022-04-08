Mark Milley testifies at the Senate armed services committee hearing. Photo: AFP
US military chief ‘wants to make it clear to Beijing how hard it would be to take Taiwan’
- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley tells Senate hearing that it is right that US will help the island defend itself
- He says the best deterrent is to ‘let the Chinese know it is a very difficult objective to take’
Topic | US-China relations
