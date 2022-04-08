Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun speaks ahead of voting at the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. China opposed the resolution. Photo: Xinhua
China says suspending Russia from UN human rights body sets ‘dangerous new precedent’
- Beijing voted against the resolution but it was passed with a more than two-thirds majority
- Foreign ministry spokesman says China ‘opposes the politicisation’ of human rights issues
Topic | Ukraine war
Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun speaks ahead of voting at the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. China opposed the resolution. Photo: Xinhua