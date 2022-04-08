Official campaign posters of French presidential election candidates are seen on bulletin boards near the town hall in Appilly, France. Photo: Reuters
French voters in Covid-hit Shanghai unable to cast ballots in election on Sunday

  • As voters in France and around the world prepare for tightly contested first round of the presidential poll, 4,800 citizens in Shanghai cannot leave their homes
  • Polling stations in six other cities in China, including Beijing, Hong Kong and Guangzhou, will open as planned

Updated: 8:45pm, 8 Apr, 2022

