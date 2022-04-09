The Lotus Tower was built under the Belt and Road Initiative in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s ambassador to China Palitha Kohona says his country is not in a debt trap. Photo: Xinhua
Sri Lanka not caught in a China debt trap, says ambassador to Beijing, as turmoil persists at home

  • Envoy Palitha Kohona says his country is seeking financial help to overcome spiralling economic woes that led to public unrest and a political crisis
  • China accounts for 10 per cent or less of Sri Lanka’s external debt and it’s wrong to classify the latest economic crisis as part of a debt trap, the ambassador says

Laura Zhou
Updated: 11:00am, 9 Apr, 2022

