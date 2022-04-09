Visitors examine Kalashnikovs at the 2019 Russia-Africa summit in Sochi. Photo: Getty Images
Sanctions on Russia may leave a gap in the African arms market. China may be ready to step in
- China is a relatively small player in a market dominated by Russia but could be well placed to grow its share
- Major African buyers such as Egypt are looking to diversify their supplies and Beijing has close ties with many countries on the continent
Topic | Ukraine war
Visitors examine Kalashnikovs at the 2019 Russia-Africa summit in Sochi. Photo: Getty Images