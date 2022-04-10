US officials have raised concern over the possibility of parents and children being separated for Covid-19 quarantine and treatment. Photo: Xinhua
China hits back at US over Covid-19 travel alert

  • American authorities have issued a warning over the risk of parents and children being separated in China
  • Chinese foreign ministry says the ‘accusation’ is groundless and its preventive measures are scientific and effective

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 2:55pm, 10 Apr, 2022

US officials have raised concern over the possibility of parents and children being separated for Covid-19 quarantine and treatment. Photo: Xinhua
