US officials have raised concern over the possibility of parents and children being separated for Covid-19 quarantine and treatment. Photo: Xinhua
China hits back at US over Covid-19 travel alert
- American authorities have issued a warning over the risk of parents and children being separated in China
- Chinese foreign ministry says the ‘accusation’ is groundless and its preventive measures are scientific and effective
Topic | US-China relations
US officials have raised concern over the possibility of parents and children being separated for Covid-19 quarantine and treatment. Photo: Xinhua