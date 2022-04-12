Medical workers in protective suits conduct ward rounds at a Shanghai exhibition hall turned into a makeshift Covid-19 hospital. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Noted Chinese economist loses ailing mother to Shanghai Covid-19 test delay
- Larry Hsien Ping Lang’s 98-year-old mother died waiting for a Covid-19 test result ahead of treatment for kidney disease
- Lang ‘deeply shocked’ that result was not available even after four hours
