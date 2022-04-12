US President Joe Biden listens as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting in the White House in September 2021. On Monday, the two leaders met virtually in advance of the nations’ 2+2 Dialogue. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: US and India to consult on easing the war’s impact on global food supplies
- US President Joe Biden and Indian PM Narendra Modi agree to work together of mitigating war’s fallout on commodity markets
- Virtual meeting comes ahead of nations’ 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Indian counterparts
Topic | Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden listens as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting in the White House in September 2021. On Monday, the two leaders met virtually in advance of the nations’ 2+2 Dialogue. Photo: Reuters