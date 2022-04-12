Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen welcomed a group of European lawmakers visiting Taipei and emphasised the importance of democratic partners standing united amid growing authoritarianism. The 11-member Swedish parliamentary delegation, led by Boriana Aberg, head of the Swedish-Taiwanese parliamentarian friendship group, and Charlie Weimers, a member of the European Parliament, arrived in Taipei on Sunday for a five-day visit. Elise Coolegem, foreign and home affairs policy adviser at the European Parliament, also joined the delegation’s online meeting with Tsai. Tsai, who is isolating after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19 , told the delegation of her plan to strengthen ties with Europe. She hopes to promote deeper exchanges with the European Union and that together, they can create a strong democratic alliance. “In the face of the continuing expansion of authoritarianism, democratic partners around the globe must unite to defend their way of life,” Tsai told the delegation. “It’s our duty to stand with Taiwan and defend its freedom and its democratic values by all means,” said Aberg, noting the atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine in the past few weeks as well as Beijing’s constant threats and provocations towards Taiwan . Tsai expressed her gratitude towards Weimers, the rapporteur for the European Parliament’s EU-Taiwan political relations and cooperation report which was adopted in October. Tsai said the adoption held significant meaning for bilateral relations between Taiwan and the EU. Tsai called Taiwan and Sweden like-minded partners. She said she hoped both sides would sign an air services agreement and launch direct flights to further boost exchange in the trade and private sectors.