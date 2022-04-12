US President Joe Biden (centre) at the White House with (from left) US defence chief Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden (centre) at the White House with (from left) US defence chief Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Why close stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine won’t bring China and India any closer

  • Both China and India have rejected Western calls to condemn Moscow’s aggression
  • India wants to stay neutral on Russia, but it is not neutral on the US strategy to contain China, observer notes

Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 10:26pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden (centre) at the White House with (from left) US defence chief Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden (centre) at the White House with (from left) US defence chief Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE