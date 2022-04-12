US President Joe Biden (centre) at the White House with (from left) US defence chief Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why close stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine won’t bring China and India any closer
- Both China and India have rejected Western calls to condemn Moscow’s aggression
- India wants to stay neutral on Russia, but it is not neutral on the US strategy to contain China, observer notes
Topic | US-China relations
US President Joe Biden (centre) at the White House with (from left) US defence chief Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Photo: EPA-EFE