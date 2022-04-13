US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussing the department’s annual human rights report on Tuesday in Washington. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US spotlights Hong Kong elections in its criticism of China’s human rights record

  • State Department annual report on global human rights also maintains condemnation of Beijing’s actions against Uygurs
  • ‘The Chinese government continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,’ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says

Joshua Cartwright in Washingtonand Owen Churchill in Oakland

Updated: 6:29am, 13 Apr, 2022

