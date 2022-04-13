The device in a gift from the Chinese embassy to Israeli officials was not a bug but a feature, commonly found in thermal mugs. Photo: Handout
Chinese embassy fury over false rumours in Israel of Passover gift bug
- Local media reports cast doubt on thermal mugs included in customary holiday gifts to Israeli government officials
- The claims were dismissed by Israel’s security agency and the embassy, which said they were aimed at driving a wedge between the two countries
Topic | Israel
The device in a gift from the Chinese embassy to Israeli officials was not a bug but a feature, commonly found in thermal mugs. Photo: Handout