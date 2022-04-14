US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during an event at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during an event at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

Ukraine war: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issues sharp warning to China over Russia ties

  • She suggested potential economic consequences from the international community depending on Beijing’s reaction to calls for action against Moscow
  • Yellen backed the strategy of ‘friend-shoring’, where supply chains depend on allies rather than ‘countries where we have geopolitical tensions’

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:46am, 14 Apr, 2022

