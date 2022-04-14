Amnesty International says an ethnically Uygur woman and her daughter are in danger of being interned if they are deported to China. Photo: AFP
Amnesty International says an ethnically Uygur woman and her daughter are in danger of being interned if they are deported to China. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Uygur woman held in Riyadh could be deported to China ‘within hours’

  • Mother and teenage daughter told to prepare for departure, given Covid-19 tests as Amnesty begs Saudi Arabia to reconsider
  • Pair ‘at grave risk’ of being sent to internment camps, the human rights group warns

Topic |   Human rights in China
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:39am, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Amnesty International says an ethnically Uygur woman and her daughter are in danger of being interned if they are deported to China. Photo: AFP
Amnesty International says an ethnically Uygur woman and her daughter are in danger of being interned if they are deported to China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE