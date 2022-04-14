Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to meet with the US senators during their brief visit. Photo: EPA-EFE
US foreign affairs committee senators head for Taiwan meeting with Tsai Ing-wen: reports
- Committee chairman Bob Menendez who leads latest Senate delegation is known for his friendly stance towards the self-ruled island
- The bipartisan group of seven is expected to land in Taipei on Thursday night for a brief visit
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to meet with the US senators during their brief visit. Photo: EPA-EFE