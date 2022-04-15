Protesters shout slogans in front of the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters shout slogans in front of the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka looks to China for help, but will it step in?

  • Colombo has asked for US$1 billion loan to meet repayments and a US$1.5 billion credit line to buy Chinese goods
  • Analysts say Beijing is likely to be cautious but will face pressure to be part of international assistance

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Teddy NgLaura Zhou
Teddy Ng and Laura Zhou

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters shout slogans in front of the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters shout slogans in front of the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE