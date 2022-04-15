Stock prices are displayed on a pedestrian bridge in the financial district of Shanghai. A US advisory panel was told on Thursday that Apple chief executive Tim Cook and financier Ray Dalio should register as foreign agents because of their operations in China. Photo: AFP
Tim Cook of Apple and financier Ray Dalio should register as agents for China, US panel hears
- US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, an advisory panel, is told that the business executives ‘kowtow’ to Beijing
- Other suggestions include setting up an ‘Economic Nato’ composed of democratic countries with free markets to supersede the World Trade Organization
Topic | Diplomacy
