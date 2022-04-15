Like China, Vietnam is one of more than 30 countries to abstain from UN resolutions condemning Russian actions in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
China warns of Ukraine-style ‘tragedy’ for Asia in US Indo-Pacific plan
- In a phone call with his Vietnamese counterpart, the Chinese foreign minister warns Washington’s strategy is damaging to regional peace
- Bui Thanh Son says his country’s stance on the Ukraine issue shares many similarities with Beijing and welcomed further talks
