Like China, Vietnam is one of more than 30 countries to abstain from UN resolutions condemning Russian actions in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
China warns of Ukraine-style ‘tragedy’ for Asia in US Indo-Pacific plan

  • In a phone call with his Vietnamese counterpart, the Chinese foreign minister warns Washington’s strategy is damaging to regional peace
  • Bui Thanh Son says his country’s stance on the Ukraine issue shares many similarities with Beijing and welcomed further talks

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 3:43pm, 15 Apr, 2022

