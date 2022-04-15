The election is set to be closer contest than 2017’s run-off. Photo: AFP
The election is set to be closer contest than 2017’s run-off. Photo: AFP
France
China /  Diplomacy

What the French election’s Le Pen v Macron showdown could mean for China policy

  • A second term for the French president could see him take a tougher approach to Beijing, but some business figures would welcome a pro-market winner
  • The far-right candidate is more of a wild card but could have a major impact on the European Union as a whole

Topic |   France
Clement Ngu
Clement Ngu in London

Updated: 10:30pm, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The election is set to be closer contest than 2017’s run-off. Photo: AFP
The election is set to be closer contest than 2017’s run-off. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE