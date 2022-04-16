Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke over the phone on Friday to discuss energy ties. Photo: Handout
China and Saudi Arabia reaffirm strong energy ties as Ukraine war pushes up prices
- Xi Jinping and Mohammed bin Salman trade views on Ukraine and agree to align their countries’ key development plans
- Talks meant to ease speculation about China’s oil purchases, analyst says
Topic | Energy diplomacy
