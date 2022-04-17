A new report disputes claims that Mombasa’s port could have been seized if Kenya defaulted on loans for a railway. Photo: Xinhua
Report casts doubt on Chinese debt-trap threat to Kenya’s Mombasa port

  • The Kenyan auditor general had warned that port could be seized if the country fell behind in its loan repayments for a railway
  • But researchers in the US say the port was not collateral and its seizure never sought

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Apr, 2022

