About half of China’s bauxite imports are from Guinea. Photo: Reuters
Guinea’s military rulers pressure Chinese and other foreign companies to pay more mining royalties
- About half of China’s imports of bauxite – a mineral used to make aluminium – are from the West African nation
- China sees Guinea’s Simandou iron ore deposit as a key source to help reduce its reliance on supplies from Australia
Topic | China-Africa relations
