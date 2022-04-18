About half of China’s bauxite imports are from Guinea. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Guinea’s military rulers pressure Chinese and other foreign companies to pay more mining royalties

  • About half of China’s imports of bauxite – a mineral used to make aluminium – are from the West African nation
  • China sees Guinea’s Simandou iron ore deposit as a key source to help reduce its reliance on supplies from Australia

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage in Nairobi

Updated: 12:00pm, 18 Apr, 2022

