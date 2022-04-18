White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell will visit Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands. Photo: Xinhua
US Indo-Pacific chief on Solomon Islands mission amid China security concerns
- Kurt Campbell will be one of a number of top US officials visiting the country this week
- Washington is seeking to counter Beijing’s efforts to expand its influence in the region
Topic | Pacific nations
