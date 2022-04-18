The US embassy in Beijing is supplementing services to help citizens in the Shanghai consular district. Photo: AFP
US embassy extends services to make up for Covid lockdown-hit Shanghai consulate
- A team in Beijing is helping with a surge in demand in the Shanghai consular district
- Some official personnel have left the financial centre, which is into its fourth week of standstill
Topic | US-China relations
