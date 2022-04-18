The US embassy in Beijing is supplementing services to help citizens in the Shanghai consular district. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US embassy extends services to make up for Covid lockdown-hit Shanghai consulate

  • A team in Beijing is helping with a surge in demand in the Shanghai consular district
  • Some official personnel have left the financial centre, which is into its fourth week of standstill

Topic |   US-China relations
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 11:12pm, 18 Apr, 2022

