The opening in August 20121 of Zambia’s Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe international airport, one of many mega projects financed by China. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese envoy arrives in Zambia as another debt crisis looms for Lusaka
- Ambassador Du Xiaohui has no direct role in negotiations with the African country’s Chinese lenders but some hope he can build a bridge
- Du pledges to uphold the spirit of friendship between the two countries as Zambia waits on application for debt relief
Topic | China-Africa relations
