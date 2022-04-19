People gather in Prague, the Czech Republic, for a concert in solidarity with Ukraine on April 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese diplomats head to eastern Europe as suspicions grow over Russia ties
- Beijing’s unwillingness to condemn Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine has added to long-held concerns about China among former soviet states, analyst says
- Delegation will also be trying to revive the ‘17+1’ platform after Lithuania’s departure but ‘it won’t be an easy task’
Topic | Ukraine war
