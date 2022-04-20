China-US relations have continued on a downward spiral, with President Joe Biden retaining most of his predecessor’s policies. Photo: AP
Growing isolation puts China, US ‘on the brink’ of a new cold war
- Obama-era envoy to Beijing Max Baucus says ‘dire’ relations are getting worse with each side isolating into big separate camps
- Technology and culture are key battlegrounds in troublesome downward trend
