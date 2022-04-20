China-US relations have continued on a downward spiral, with President Joe Biden retaining most of his predecessor’s policies. Photo: AP
China-US relations have continued on a downward spiral, with President Joe Biden retaining most of his predecessor’s policies. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Growing isolation puts China, US ‘on the brink’ of a new cold war

  • Obama-era envoy to Beijing Max Baucus says ‘dire’ relations are getting worse with each side isolating into big separate camps
  • Technology and culture are key battlegrounds in troublesome downward trend

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 1:06pm, 20 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China-US relations have continued on a downward spiral, with President Joe Biden retaining most of his predecessor’s policies. Photo: AP
China-US relations have continued on a downward spiral, with President Joe Biden retaining most of his predecessor’s policies. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE