Security pact with China ‘no threat’ to regional peace: Solomon Islands PM

  • Manasseh Sogavare confirms signing of agreement, tells lawmakers they will have to wait for details
  • He also moves to allay the concerns of Washington and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region

Reuters
Updated: 2:02pm, 20 Apr, 2022

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has told parliament the security pact with China allows for the protection of infrastructure, after riots in November. Photo: AP
