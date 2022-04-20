An American think tank says its survey of Chinese internet users sheds light on complex public opinion in China, where the media is heavily controlled by the states. Photo: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Ukraine war: most Chinese believe backing Russia is in their national interest, says US think tank
- US-China Perception Monitor received over 4,800 responses to survey seeking opinions on support for Russia and China’s best course of action in the conflict
- Analysts looked at whether Chinese respondents’ demographics, education and media diet made them more likely to believe a biolab conspiracy theory
