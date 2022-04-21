China is sticking to its “dynamic zero-Covid” policy despite the economic impact of the Shanghai lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
China expected to skip global Covid-19 summit co-hosted by Joe Biden
- Analysts say they believe Beijing will not take part in the event for fear its policies will be attacked in the wake of the Shanghai outbreak
- China’s approach is at odds with many countries, which have started to relax controls despite the threat from the Omicron variant
