China is sticking to its “dynamic zero-Covid” policy despite the economic impact of the Shanghai lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China expected to skip global Covid-19 summit co-hosted by Joe Biden

  • Analysts say they believe Beijing will not take part in the event for fear its policies will be attacked in the wake of the Shanghai outbreak
  • China’s approach is at odds with many countries, which have started to relax controls despite the threat from the Omicron variant

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 11:00am, 21 Apr, 2022

