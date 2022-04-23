Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council Indo-Pacific coordinator, arriving at the airport in Honiara, Solomon Islands on Friday. Photo: Australia Broadcasting Corporation via AP
US delegation warns Solomon Islands prime minister over security pact with China

  • If Beijing maintains a military presence in the Solomons, White House says US will ‘respond accordingly’
  • PM Manasseh Sogavare says deal has ‘solely domestic applications’ and pledges ‘no military base, no long-term presence, and no power projection capability’

Joshua Cartwright
Joshua Cartwright in Washington

Updated: 5:40am, 23 Apr, 2022

