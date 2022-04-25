Starlink is one of a number of private companies with LEO satellite internet service ambitions. Photo: SpaceX
Starlink is one of a number of private companies with LEO satellite internet service ambitions. Photo: SpaceX
Ukraine
China /  Diplomacy

The military race for low Earth orbit satellites – and why China is behind

  • Private companies are lining up in the West to provide fast and reliable LEO internet services for the defence sector
  • China’s reliance on the state system holds the country back, analyst says

Topic |   Ukraine
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 6:08am, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Starlink is one of a number of private companies with LEO satellite internet service ambitions. Photo: SpaceX
Starlink is one of a number of private companies with LEO satellite internet service ambitions. Photo: SpaceX
READ FULL ARTICLE