Starlink is one of a number of private companies with LEO satellite internet service ambitions. Photo: SpaceX
The military race for low Earth orbit satellites – and why China is behind
- Private companies are lining up in the West to provide fast and reliable LEO internet services for the defence sector
- China’s reliance on the state system holds the country back, analyst says
Topic | Ukraine
Starlink is one of a number of private companies with LEO satellite internet service ambitions. Photo: SpaceX