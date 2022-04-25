In calling for an end to unilateral sanctions, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has written in state media: “History has repeatedly warned us that self-reliance and bullying the weak are the cause of turmoil.” Photo: Shutterstock
China’s foreign minister promotes President Xi’s ‘transcendent’ global security initiative
- Article by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in People’s Daily calls for end to unilateral sanctions he says constrain economic development of other nations
- Wang says regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening, or even expanding, military blocs
Topic | US-China relations
In calling for an end to unilateral sanctions, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has written in state media: “History has repeatedly warned us that self-reliance and bullying the weak are the cause of turmoil.” Photo: Shutterstock