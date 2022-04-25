The re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron is good news for China, one analysts says. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s president urges Macron to keep France on independent strategic path
- Congratulating the French leader on his re-election, Xi says stable ties between the two countries are more important in turbulent times
- Election outcome ‘good for China’ but won’t change European Union’s position, analyst says
Topic | China-EU relations
The re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron is good news for China, one analysts says. Photo: EPA-EFE