The re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron is good news for China, one analysts says. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China’s president urges Macron to keep France on independent strategic path

  • Congratulating the French leader on his re-election, Xi says stable ties between the two countries are more important in turbulent times
  • Election outcome ‘good for China’ but won’t change European Union’s position, analyst says

Topic |   China-EU relations
Liu ZhenShi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kong

Updated: 8:30pm, 25 Apr, 2022

