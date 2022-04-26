A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that speculation China would build a military base in the Solomon Islands was “pure disinformation fabricated by a handful of people who harbour ulterior motives”. Photo: AP Photo
China-Solomons pact: US says lack of transparency is big concern about security agreement
- Daniel Kritenbrink says US does not ask countries to choose between the US and China but hopes they can decide while free from coercion
- Assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific says US will respond to any attempt by Beijing to establish military presence or installation in Solomons
Topic | China-Australia relations
