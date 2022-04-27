The August 2021 opening of Zambia’s international airport, funded by China. Chinese lenders have slashed new commitments to African transport projects and other sectors. Photo: Xinhua
China slashes African infrastructure loans but ICT funding holds firm
- Data shows 11 deals worth US$1.9 billion were signed in eight countries in 2020, a 78 per cent drop on the previous year
- Analysts say effects of Covid-19 on African economies and a worldwide pullback of China’s lending could explain the shortfall
Topic | China-Africa relations
The August 2021 opening of Zambia’s international airport, funded by China. Chinese lenders have slashed new commitments to African transport projects and other sectors. Photo: Xinhua