The August 2021 opening of Zambia’s international airport, funded by China. Chinese lenders have slashed new commitments to African transport projects and other sectors. Photo: Xinhua
The August 2021 opening of Zambia’s international airport, funded by China. Chinese lenders have slashed new commitments to African transport projects and other sectors. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China slashes African infrastructure loans but ICT funding holds firm

  • Data shows 11 deals worth US$1.9 billion were signed in eight countries in 2020, a 78 per cent drop on the previous year
  • Analysts say effects of Covid-19 on African economies and a worldwide pullback of China’s lending could explain the shortfall

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 11:00am, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The August 2021 opening of Zambia’s international airport, funded by China. Chinese lenders have slashed new commitments to African transport projects and other sectors. Photo: Xinhua
The August 2021 opening of Zambia’s international airport, funded by China. Chinese lenders have slashed new commitments to African transport projects and other sectors. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE