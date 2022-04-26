Taiwan’s relative success in handling Covid-19 has brought renewed attention to the island’s absence from the WHA since Tsai Ing-wen was elected president. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s relative success in handling Covid-19 has brought renewed attention to the island’s absence from the WHA since Tsai Ing-wen was elected president. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan banks on growing global support to regain WHO observer seat in May

  • Wave of anti-Beijing sentiment and Taipei’s efficient handling of Covid-19 pandemic behind louder calls to reinstate WHA observer status
  • The WHO governing panel next meets May 22-28

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:01pm, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s relative success in handling Covid-19 has brought renewed attention to the island’s absence from the WHA since Tsai Ing-wen was elected president. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s relative success in handling Covid-19 has brought renewed attention to the island’s absence from the WHA since Tsai Ing-wen was elected president. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE