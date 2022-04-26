Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) and China’s ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming at the opening ceremony of a China-financed national stadium complex in Honiara on Friday. The stadium complex, worth a reported US$53 million, will host the 2023 Pacific Games, a first for the Solomons. Photo: AFP
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) and China’s ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming at the opening ceremony of a China-financed national stadium complex in Honiara on Friday. The stadium complex, worth a reported US$53 million, will host the 2023 Pacific Games, a first for the Solomons. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Explainer |
The China-Solomon Islands security pact and why it has raised alarm

  • US, Australia and New Zealand lead the objections, contending the agreement will destabilise the South Pacific
  • Officials from the Solomons say the deal has ‘solely domestic applications’ and will not result in Chinese military bases or a long-term presence in the islands

Topic |   China's military
Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 9:00pm, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) and China’s ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming at the opening ceremony of a China-financed national stadium complex in Honiara on Friday. The stadium complex, worth a reported US$53 million, will host the 2023 Pacific Games, a first for the Solomons. Photo: AFP
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) and China’s ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming at the opening ceremony of a China-financed national stadium complex in Honiara on Friday. The stadium complex, worth a reported US$53 million, will host the 2023 Pacific Games, a first for the Solomons. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE