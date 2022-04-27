Shipments of Lithuanian run that had been turned away from mainland China in January. The European Union on Tuesday approved a loan programme for Lithuanian businesses that had lost sales to an alleged China embargo. Photo: Handout
EU approves funding for Lithuanian companies hit by Chinese trade embargo
- Lithuanian businesses will be eligible for loans of up to €5 million to pay for alternatives to Chinese suppliers or to enter new markets
- China denies political involvement in the trade slump, saying that Chinese firms have simply opted not to buy Lithuanian goods
Topic | China-EU relations
