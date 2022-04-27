The UN General Assembly debating a draft resolution on Tuesday requiring the assembly to meet within two weeks of any veto cast in the Security Council. Photo: Reuters
United Nations General Assembly will subject any Security Council veto to debate
- The measure, which gained traction after Russia vetoed a resolution that would force its withdrawal from Ukraine, may affect China as well, analysts say
- The resolution will subject the vetoing Security Council member to mandatory scrutiny and debate, a potential check on behaviour
Topic | United Nations
The UN General Assembly debating a draft resolution on Tuesday requiring the assembly to meet within two weeks of any veto cast in the Security Council. Photo: Reuters