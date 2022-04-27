A police officer stands guard near the van’s remains, after the explosion which killed four people outside the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute. Photo: Reuters
China demands results from Pakistan in deadly Confucius Institute van blast investigation
- The Chinese foreign ministry says it will continue to urge Pakistani officials to follow up, treat the injured and crack down on terror groups
- Four people were killed and one injured in the attack near the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute
Topic | Terrorism
