The Fumio Kishida administration’s close alignment with Washington on China has left Beijing frustrated. Photo: AP
China-Japan relations ‘at a crossroads’, Beijing’s envoy to Tokyo warns
- Obsession with Cold War-style rivalry among reasons fuelling ‘deep ideological prejudice in Japanese public opinion’ towards China, ambassador to Tokyo says
- Addressing virtual seminar on 50 years of ties, Kong Xuanyou urges Japanese businesspeople to help ease bilateral tensions
Topic | China-Japan relations
The Fumio Kishida administration’s close alignment with Washington on China has left Beijing frustrated. Photo: AP