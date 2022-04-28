US Customs and Border Protection officers open boxes of counterfeit goods the agency has recovered, during a news conference in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2022, ahead of Super Bowl LVI. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
US trade report accuses China of using intellectual property laws to dominate markets
- China was among six other countries — Argentina, Chile, India, Indonesia, Russia, and Venezuela — put on a ‘priority watch list’
- Covid-19 test kits made the US list of counterfeit Chinese goods for the first time
Topic | US-China trade war
