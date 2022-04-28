Taiwan has won US Congressional support for its bid to regain observer status at the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO. Photo: AFP
US bill to help Taiwan regain WHO status passes Congress, sent to Biden
- The legislation has already been approved by the Senate and needs the president’s signature to become law
- The House of Representatives voted unanimously to help the self-ruled island regain observer status at the health agency
Topic | US-China relations
Taiwan has won US Congressional support for its bid to regain observer status at the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO. Photo: AFP