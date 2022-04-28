On Wendesday, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin referred to three joint communiqués signed by Beijing and Washington in late 1970s and early 1980s on the Taiwan issue when stating the US did not challenge the one-China policy. Photo: AP Photo
Beijing responds to Blinken: if the US agreed there is only one China, it cannot talk of Taiwan ‘invasion’
- Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says, ‘ If Taiwan is part of China, what’s the point of saying the mainland ‘invades’ Taiwan?’
- US Secretary of State told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee the US promised support for self-ruled Taiwan to build asymmetric defence capabilities
